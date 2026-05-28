Meta cuts about 8,000 jobs, flags company-sponsored visa hurdles
Meta just let go of about 8,000 staff, with the news hitting inboxes early morning in Singapore.
The company admitted that employees on company-sponsored visas have extra hurdles to face and pointed them toward its Alumni Portal for help and resources.
Meta Alumni Portal, 16 weeks' severance
The Alumni Portal gives laid-off workers immigration tips, connects them with law firms, and lets them ask specific questions.
Severance includes 16 weeks' pay plus two weeks for each year at Meta (minus the notice period) and health insurance premiums are covered for up to 18 months, but you need to sign a Separation Agreement first.
Meta plans 7,000-plus AI reassignments
Alongside the layoffs, Meta has said that it plans to move more than 7,000 employees into new roles focused on artificial intelligence projects—a sign the company is doubling down on tech innovation.