Meta cuts VR investments after $70B+ losses
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is making big cuts to its Reality Labs division after incurring roughly $70-80 billion in cumulative losses.
In January 2026, they laid off about 1,500 employees and announced it would discontinue Horizon Workrooms as a standalone app, effective February 16, 2026, mainly affecting their VR gaming teams.
Meta's stock rose roughly 3.5-4%
Meta is shifting focus from VR headsets to things people actually want, like smart glasses and AI tools.
Investors seem relieved by the move (Meta's stock rose roughly 3.5-4%), showing that even tech giants have to pivot when bold bets don't pay off.
If you're curious about where future tech is headed, or how quickly things can change, this one's for you.