Meta cuts Wipro outsourcing by $25 million to $75 million annually

Meta just cut $25 million a year from its outsourcing deal with Wipro, after shutting down its digital marketing arm to focus more on AI.

This means Wipro now gets $75 million annually from Meta, down from $100 million.

It's the second big hit for Wipro in six months: Wipro lost up to $100 million in annual revenue when Estee Lauder shifted its share of work to Accenture back in March.