Meta ends $2B Manus acquisition after Beijing national security mandate

Manus founders seek $1B buyback

The deal had been under fire due to strict Chinese export controls and investment rules.

Now, Manus's founders are looking for $1 billion to buy back the company, possibly aiming for a Hong Kong listing.

Despite the breakup, Manus is still rolling out new features, but its Chinese roots and ties to parent company Butterfly Effect keep it under scrutiny from Chinese authorities and US Senator John Cornyn.