Meta ends $2B Manus acquisition after Beijing national security mandate
Business
Meta is breaking up its $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus, following a mandate from Beijing over national security worries.
This means Manus is being disconnected from Meta's systems and Manus has been cut off from Meta's internal systems, preventing employees from using Manus tools for internal projects.
Manus founders seek $1B buyback
The deal had been under fire due to strict Chinese export controls and investment rules.
Now, Manus's founders are looking for $1 billion to buy back the company, possibly aiming for a Hong Kong listing.
Despite the breakup, Manus is still rolling out new features, but its Chinese roots and ties to parent company Butterfly Effect keep it under scrutiny from Chinese authorities and US Senator John Cornyn.