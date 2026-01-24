Meta, EssilorLuxottica hit with lawsuit over Ray-Ban smart glasses tech

What's behind the lawsuit?

Solos says Oakley employees got early access to its prototypes back in 2015 and later tested a commercial pair.

EssilorLuxottica staff reportedly met with Solos in 2017 to learn about its ideas.

Plus, a 2021 research paper by an MIT Sloan fellow noted Solos's patents as a strength.

Now, Solos wants billions in damages and a stop to Ray-Ban Meta sales—but so far, Meta and EssilorLuxottica haven't commented.