Meta, EssilorLuxottica hit with lawsuit over Ray-Ban smart glasses tech
Business
Solos Technology is suing Meta, EssilorLuxottica, and Oakley, claiming they used Solos's patented tech to build Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
An internal Meta technical study noted Solos was "protected by over 30 patents."
What's behind the lawsuit?
Solos says Oakley employees got early access to its prototypes back in 2015 and later tested a commercial pair.
EssilorLuxottica staff reportedly met with Solos in 2017 to learn about its ideas.
Plus, a 2021 research paper by an MIT Sloan fellow noted Solos's patents as a strength.
Now, Solos wants billions in damages and a stop to Ray-Ban Meta sales—but so far, Meta and EssilorLuxottica haven't commented.