Meta faces $200 billion trial in California over children's safety
Business
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is on trial in California, accused by a group of US states of making its apps addictive for children.
The states are seeking around $200 billion in financial penalties and big changes to how the apps work to keep young users safer.
Judge allows Arturo Bejar to testify
Meta says it didn't do anything wrong, but the trial is a big deal: some are even comparing it to the landmark tobacco industry case from 1998.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers allowed former Meta employee Arturo Bejar to testify about safety issues, despite Meta's pushback.
Meta founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg is also expected to take the stand, and experts will discuss how app design can influence user behavior.