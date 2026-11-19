The share plan was supposed to help Meta raise cash for artificial intelligence projects without reducing Zuckerberg's 61% voting power.

But investors argue it gives too much power to one person and could hurt everyone else who owns stock.

This isn't the first time Meta tried something like this; a similar idea was dropped back in 2017 after shareholders pushed back.

For now, the shares are on hold while legal proceedings continue, with trial scheduled for April 2027.