Meta hit with $375 million fine for child safety failures
Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, has been ordered by a New Mexico jury to pay $375 million after being found liable for not doing enough to keep children safe on its platforms.
The case centered on claims that Meta exposed minors to predators and trafficking risks.
While the state pushed for $2.2 billion, the jury landed on a much lower amount.
Meta to appeal as trial moves into next phase
The trial featured testimony from 40 witnesses, with New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez calling the verdict a historic victory for children and families.
Meta isn't backing down, though. It has already said it will appeal.
There is also a second phase of the trial coming up in May, which could bring more penalties and force changes to how Meta handles child safety.
This case is part of a bigger trend: social media companies are facing more pressure than ever to protect young users, and what happens here could shape future rules across all platforms.