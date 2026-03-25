Meta hit with $375 million fine for child safety failures

Meta to appeal as trial moves into next phase

The trial featured testimony from 40 witnesses, with New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez calling the verdict a historic victory for children and families.

Meta isn't backing down, though. It has already said it will appeal.

There is also a second phase of the trial coming up in May, which could bring more penalties and force changes to how Meta handles child safety.

This case is part of a bigger trend: social media companies are facing more pressure than ever to protect young users, and what happens here could shape future rules across all platforms.