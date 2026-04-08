Meta launches Muse Spark as stock jumps over 7%

Muse Spark supports multimodal and coding

Muse Spark is designed to handle complex tasks like understanding images and text together (multimodal perception) and improving coding workflows.

For now, it's only available through limited API access, but Meta plans to roll it out more widely, including on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Looking ahead, Meta says it will nearly double its spending on AI by 2026 as it aims to compete with giants like OpenAI and Google.