Meta launches Muse Spark as stock jumps over 7%
Meta just launched Muse Spark, its latest AI model, and investors are clearly impressed, with Meta's stock jumping over 7%.
This move highlights CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big push into AI, after Meta investing $14.3 billion in Scale AI to help build the tech.
It signals a major shift in how Meta is approaching artificial intelligence.
Muse Spark supports multimodal and coding
Muse Spark is designed to handle complex tasks like understanding images and text together (multimodal perception) and improving coding workflows.
For now, it's only available through limited API access, but Meta plans to roll it out more widely, including on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.
Looking ahead, Meta says it will nearly double its spending on AI by 2026 as it aims to compete with giants like OpenAI and Google.