Meta rebrands staff as 'AI builders' amid Reality Labs layoffs

Meta is rebranding some of its employees as "AI builders" and reorganizing them into native "pods," Business Insider reports citing a leaked memo. The restructuring is being piloted within a 1,000-employee team in Meta's Reality Labs division, specifically the group building developer tools. This move is part of a broader push by Meta toward small teams and AI adoption.

Title changes New AI-native pods and roles As part of the restructuring, everyone in the Reality Labs division will now have one of three titles: AI Builder, AI Pod Lead, or AI Org Lead. The memo stated that the new AI-native pods will consist of small groups of AI builders focused on specific outcomes rather than traditional roles. This structure encourages cross-disciplinary work, with engineers taking on design tasks depending on project requirements.

Leadership hierarchy Pod leads and org leads introduced The newly formed pods are led by Pod Leads who oversee day-to-day operations. These Pod Leads are supervised by Org Leads, who manage performance reviews and promotions with the help of unspecified "AI systems." Despite the restructuring, the size of teams under this new structure will remain unchanged. However, hundreds of employees were laid off as part of Meta's restructuring efforts impacting several teams including Reality Labs division.

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Official statement Meta responds to layoffs and restructuring In response to the restructuring and layoffs, a Meta spokesperson said, "Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they're in the best position to achieve their goals." The spokesperson added, "Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted." This comes after over 1,000 layoffs in January within the Reality Labs division responsible for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) glasses.

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