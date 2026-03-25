Meta lays off hundreds of employees in global restructuring

Layoffs part of restructuring, not AI focus

These layoffs are part of a company restructuring; Meta has separately been increasing its focus and investment in artificial intelligence.

Even though the company had about 79,000 employees worldwide at the start of the year, fewer than 1,000 jobs are being cut this round.

Earlier this year, Reality Labs already saw over 1,000 job losses as Meta shifted from metaverse projects to AI wearables.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting big on tech: Meta projected record capital expenditures this year — as much as $135 billion and has pledged $600 billion for US infrastructure by 2028.