Meta limits employee AI use as costs could hit billions
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is putting the brakes on how much employees use its in-house AI tools.
Turns out, staff have been leaning heavily on AI for things like coding and research, so much that costs could hit billions by 2026.
To keep things in check, Meta is rolling out spending limits, usage caps, and smarter tracking.
AI Gateway shows usage and spending
Meta's new "AI Gateway" platform will let teams see exactly how much AI they're using (and spending), with real-time dashboards and alerts if anything looks off.
The company also wants employees to stick with its own tools, like its custom coding assistant MetaCode, instead of pricey third-party options.
By 2027, expect even tighter controls like token budgets to help balance innovation with cost.