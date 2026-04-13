Meta on track to pass Google as top ad company
Meta is on track to pass Google as the top digital ad company this year, with projected ad revenue of over $243.46 billion, just ahead of Google's $239.54 billion.
This big move comes thanks to Meta's fresh ad formats and smart use of AI, especially through its Reels feature that's become a hit.
Meta's Reels surge as spending climbs
Reels has seen US watch time jump by more than 30% during the most recent quarter, compared with a year earlier, and could bring in $50 billion alone.
Meta's AI-powered video tools are also pulling in serious cash, hitting a $10 billion revenue rate.
But all this growth isn't cheap: Meta expects its spending to climb to $135 billion this year, showing just how much it costs to stay ahead as competition heats up with rivals like Amazon now challenging Google too.