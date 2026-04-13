Meta on track to pass Google as top ad company

Meta's Reels surge as spending climbs

Reels has seen US watch time jump by more than 30% during the most recent quarter, compared with a year earlier, and could bring in $50 billion alone.

Meta's AI-powered video tools are also pulling in serious cash, hitting a $10 billion revenue rate.

But all this growth isn't cheap: Meta expects its spending to climb to $135 billion this year, showing just how much it costs to stay ahead as competition heats up with rivals like Amazon now challenging Google too.