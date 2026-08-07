Meta ordered to pay $567 million for harming children's mental health
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) has been ordered by a New Mexico court to pay $567 million after jurors found it knowingly harmed children's mental health and concealed what it knew about child sexual exploitation on its platforms.
The money will go toward helping affected children and funding prevention programs over the next five years.
Court sets $420 million for youth treatment
Out of the court-ordered payment, $420 million is set aside for treatment services for youth, while the rest supports prevention efforts like screening programs.
The court decided not to force Meta into stricter age checks because federal privacy laws (like COPPA) stop companies from collecting data on children under 13 for verification.
Prosecutors wanted more changes, but current laws kept things limited.