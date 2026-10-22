Meta plans Muse AI monetization after 26% revenue jump
Meta (yep, the Facebook and Instagram folks) just shared how it's planning to make money from Muse AI, its viral Muse AI agent.
This comes right after a huge quarter for Meta: revenue shot up 26% to $64.6 billion.
Even with a big legal settlement factored in, profits looked strong.
Ads to fund Muse AI growth
Muse AI only launched in September, but already has over 10 million users in the US and Canada. About 25% use it on any given day.
To keep up, Meta wants to grow the Muse network fast and make it way more efficient.
The plan? Use cash from ads (their bread and butter) to fund all this growth while keeping costs down, so more people can use Muse without things getting expensive or clunky.
Reality Labs losing $4.13B, stays committed
Meta's Reality Labs, the unit that houses Meta's virtual and augmented reality efforts and its smart glasses, is still running at a loss ($4.13 billion last quarter), but it's betting on future tech breakthroughs to turn things around.
The company says it's committed for the long haul, hoping these investments will pay off down the road.