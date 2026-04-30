Meta plans up to $145bn in AI spending despite layoffs

Meta expects $243.46B net ad revenue

Meta is set to overtake Alphabet as the world's top online advertiser, expecting $243.46 billion in global net ad revenue this year, excluding traffic acquisition costs.

The company is rolling out AI tools and ad automation tools like Advantage+ and expanding ads on WhatsApp and Threads.

Still, after news of higher spending and job cuts dropped, Meta's shares fell 5%, showing investors are a bit uneasy about all-in spending on AI right now.