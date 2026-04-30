Meta plans up to $25B bond sale after $30B sale
Business
Meta is planning to raise up to $25 billion by selling bonds, basically borrowing money from investors instead of dipping into its own cash.
This comes after last year's record $30 billion bond sale, showing Meta is all in on using debt to fund its next big moves, just like other major tech players.
Meta raises 2026 spending to $125B-$145B
Meta just bumped up its 2026 spending forecast by $10 billion and is now aiming for a whopping $125 billion to $145 billion.
The goal? It's a sign Meta's betting big on staying ahead in the fast-changing tech world.