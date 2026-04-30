Meta posts $55.9B Family of Apps revenue amid costly AI Business Apr 30, 2026

Meta (the company behind Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) just pulled in $55.9 billion from its Family of Apps this quarter, thanks to smarter AI boosting ad performance.

But not everyone's celebrating. Investors are uneasy because Meta's AI upgrades are costing way more than expected (up to $30 billion extra), and Meta's stock was down nearly 6%.