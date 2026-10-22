Meta Q3 profit falls to $9.86B after $18B US settlement

On top of that, Meta was ordered to pay another $25 billion to New Mexico over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Even with all these legal bills piling up, Meta hasn't stopped pouring money into AI projects, spending $35 billion this quarter alone (a bit less than expected).

Earlier this year, they bumped up their annual spending estimate from $130 billion to $145 billion, showing they're still betting big on future growth, even when things get tough.