Meta Q3 revenue rises 26% to $64.6B on AI
Business
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just had a huge third quarter; revenue jumped 26% to $64.6 billion, beating expectations.
The big driver? Their smart investments in AI, which made ads more effective and brought in more cash.
Meta posts $9.86B profit, guides $73B-$76B
Meta's profits shot up too, hitting $9.86 billion, way higher than last year.
They're feeling confident about the future, predicting even bigger numbers for next quarter ($73 billion to $76 billion).
Investors noticed: Meta's stock climbed 2.5% after the news dropped.