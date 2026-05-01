Meta raises $25B in debt to fund AI expansion

Meta Platforms has raised $25 billion through an investment-grade bond sale. The move is part of Meta's aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The multi-tranche bond offering is one of the largest debt issuances by the company and comes after a major hike in its capital expenditure outlook for 2026.

Market shift Bond offering part of larger trend in tech The bond offering, divided into six tranches, comes as a part of a larger trend among major tech companies to use debt financing for their capital-intensive AI expansion. This follows Meta's record-breaking $30 billion bond sale last year. The company's increased spending plan comes amid an industry-wide expectation that Big Tech firms will invest over $700 billion in AI infrastructure this year.

Financial risks Concerns over rising debt levels for AI projects The rise in borrowing for AI projects has raised alarms among analysts and industry experts. Some have noted the emergence of complex and circular financial arrangements within the AI ecosystem, which could be risky if funding conditions tighten or returns take longer than expected to materialize. Despite these concerns, credit rating agency S&P Global has given an investment-grade rating to Meta's new debt while maintaining a stable outlook on the company.

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