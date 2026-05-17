Meta secures billion-dollar tax incentives for Louisiana Hyperion AI center
Meta, the company behind Facebook, reportedly secured billions in tax incentives for its new Hyperion AI data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, and an analysis estimated tax breaks on GPU purchases alone could exceed $3.3 billion.
This more-than-$10-billion project is all about powering up Meta's next-generation AI models like LLaMA.
The whole thing was kept pretty hush-hush during early negotiations, and local officials approved financing terms in 2024 before Meta's involvement was publicly disclosed.
Meta exempt from equipment sales taxes
Meta gets big perks: it is skipping state and local sales taxes on pricey equipment like GPUs and servers, saving them billions.
The state is also pitching in with power infrastructure and sweet lease terms for land.
While Hyperion promises more than 5,000 skilled trade jobs during peak construction and around 500 operational jobs once the facility becomes operational, some people are worried: was the process too secretive, and do these benefits really outweigh potential costs to the community?