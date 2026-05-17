Meta secures billion-dollar tax incentives for Louisiana Hyperion AI center

Meta exempt from equipment sales taxes

Meta gets big perks: it is skipping state and local sales taxes on pricey equipment like GPUs and servers, saving them billions.

The state is also pitching in with power infrastructure and sweet lease terms for land.

While Hyperion promises more than 5,000 skilled trade jobs during peak construction and around 500 operational jobs once the facility becomes operational, some people are worried: was the process too secretive, and do these benefits really outweigh potential costs to the community?