Meta shifts focus from metaverse to AI, names new head
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just named Vishal Shah as head of AI product management, signaling a big shift from its metaverse ambitions to focusing on artificial intelligence.
This move follows a major shakeup—about 600 jobs were cut in the AI department after CEO Mark Zuckerberg approved a major round of layoffs as part of a restructuring led by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang.
Shah will now report to Nat Friedman
Shah, who's been with Meta for over 10 years and previously led Instagram's product team, will now report to Nat Friedman and oversee the rollout of new AI-powered tools.
While some teams were downsized, key groups like TBD Labs are staying put—showing Meta is doubling down on smarter tech while tightening up how it works.