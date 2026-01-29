Meta slashes Reality Labs jobs after $60B metaverse losses

VR and metaverse teams hit hardest

Most layoffs target the virtual reality and metaverse groups, including three studios building VR apps.

Reality Labs has lost over $60 billion since its 2021 metaverse pivot—last year alone saw a $19.1 billion loss on just $2.2 billion in revenue.

Meta is also shutting down its Workrooms VR meetings app and pausing new Horizon OS headsets as consumer interest in VR cools.