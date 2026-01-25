WhatsApp chats not private? Meta sued over 'false' encryption claims

An international group of plaintiffs has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. , alleging that the tech giant has misled billions of WhatsApp users about the privacy and security of their messages. The lawsuit, filed in a US District Court in San Francisco on Friday, challenges Meta's long-standing claims that WhatsApp chats are "end-to-end" encrypted.

Allegations Plaintiffs allege Meta stores and accesses private communications The plaintiffs, hailing from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa, allege that Meta and WhatsApp "store, analyze, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users' purportedly 'private' communications." They accuse the companies of defrauding their billions of users worldwide by misrepresenting WhatsApp as a private messaging platform. The lawsuit also claims that company employees can access these messages.

Defense Meta denies allegations, plans to fight lawsuit Meta has strongly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit "frivolous." The company plans to fight the case aggressively and pursue sanctions against plaintiffs' counsel. "Any claim that people's WhatsApp messages are not encrypted is categorically false and absurd," said Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta. He emphasized that WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol for a decade.

