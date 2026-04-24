Meta to cut about 14,000 roles by May 20 2026
Business
Meta is letting go of about 14,000 job roles by May 20, 2026.
Around 8,000 current employees, nearly 10% of its global team, will be laid off, and another 6,000 open roles are being dropped.
It's all part of a big restructuring move as the tech industry faces some tough times.
Meta links layoffs to AI investments
Meta says these layoffs will help fund its push into artificial intelligence.
The company is investing heavily in projects like buying Manus AI and even building an AI version of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
To boost its AI systems further, Meta will also start tracking employees' mouse movements and keystrokes, a sign that the whole tech world is racing to put more muscle behind AI right now.