Meta to invest $145B by 2026, will issue nonvoting shares
Business
Meta (yes, the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) just announced plans to spend as much as $145 billion by 2026, most of it aimed at supercharging its AI tech.
To help cover these massive investments, it's planning to introduce new nonvoting shares.
Meta posts $64.6B revenue, beats forecasts
Meta's latest revenue hit $64.6 billion, topping Wall Street's predictions, even while dealing with tough competition from OpenAI and Anthropic.
The company's pouring money into chips and data centers to stay ahead, but it's not all smooth sailing:
Meta faces huge legal battles over data privacy and child safety concerns, plus some security worries about its AI agent Muse.