Meta to invest $145B in 2026 for AI amid scrutiny Business Apr 30, 2026

Meta just bumped up its spending plans for 2026, now aiming to invest as much as $145 billion, mostly to push forward in artificial intelligence.

This move comes while the company faces growing pressure from US and European regulators worried about how its platforms might affect kids' mental health.

Even with these challenges, Meta's business is holding strong: first-quarter revenue hit $56.3 billion (better than expected), and the second quarter could reach up to $61 billion.