Meta's new PAC to back candidates favoring lenient AI regulation
What's the story
Meta, the tech giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg, is planning to launch a super PAC (Political Action Committee) to back candidates in California who favor a lenient approach toward artificial intelligence (AI) regulation. The move comes as other Silicon Valley giants like Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI's Greg Brockman have pledged $100 million for a new pro-AI super PAC.
Strategic move
Meta's new PAC will receive millions of dollars
Meta's new PAC, named 'Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California,' will receive a multi-million dollar investment from the company. Brian Rice, Meta's VP of public policy and head of the new PAC, has voiced concerns over California's regulatory environment. He believes it "could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California's technology leadership at risk."
Influence strategy
Meta's lobbying efforts against AI regulation
Earlier this year, Meta's lobbying team targeted state senator Scott Wiener's SB-53 bill. The proposed legislation would have required AI companies to disclose safety and security protocols as well as report safety incidents. Last year, the company also played a role in defeating the Kids Online Safety Act, which was widely expected to pass.
Election impact
Meta's political contributions and strategy
Meta has already contributed to several down-ballot candidates from both parties. The establishment of this new PAC indicates a desire to sway statewide elections, including the upcoming governor's race in 2026. This move is part of Meta's broader strategy to shape political outcomes in California and beyond, especially those related to AI regulation and technology policy.