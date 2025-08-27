Meta's new PAC to back candidates favoring lenient AI regulation

Meta , the tech giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg , is planning to launch a super PAC (Political Action Committee) to back candidates in California who favor a lenient approach toward artificial intelligence (AI) regulation. The move comes as other Silicon Valley giants like Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI's Greg Brockman have pledged $100 million for a new pro-AI super PAC.

Strategic move Meta's new PAC will receive millions of dollars Meta's new PAC, named 'Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California,' will receive a multi-million dollar investment from the company. Brian Rice, Meta's VP of public policy and head of the new PAC, has voiced concerns over California's regulatory environment. He believes it "could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California's technology leadership at risk."

Influence strategy Meta's lobbying efforts against AI regulation Earlier this year, Meta's lobbying team targeted state senator Scott Wiener's SB-53 bill. The proposed legislation would have required AI companies to disclose safety and security protocols as well as report safety incidents. Last year, the company also played a role in defeating the Kids Online Safety Act, which was widely expected to pass.