Meta agrees to $18B settlement over child safety

The settlement does not mean Meta has accepted guilt, but it avoids a jury trial.

The company is using this opportunity to call on platforms like YouTube and TikTok to adopt similar safety measures for teens.

These include a two-hour daily screen time limit across Facebook and Instagram, blocking access from midnight to 6am (Night Mode), and muting notifications during school hours (from 8:00am to 3:00pm).

The DMs won't be included in the time limits or muted notification periods.