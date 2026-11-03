Meta to raise at least $20B via bonds for AI
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is planning to raise at least $20 billion by selling bonds across the US and Europe. The goal? To fuel its big push into artificial intelligence and tech upgrades.
These bonds will have different timelines, some lasting just a few years, others stretching out for decades.
Meta announces biggest-ever $97.5B equity offerings
This bond sale is just one piece of Meta's huge fundraising streak: it recently announced its biggest-ever equity offerings, totaling around $97.5 billion.
Meta has also teamed up with big banks like Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to help pitch these deals to investors.
All this cash is meant to keep Meta competitive as tech giants race to expand their AI infrastructure.