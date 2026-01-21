Meta warns Europe: Don't hit tech over Greenland trade fight
Meta's top global affairs exec, Joel Kaplan, is urging Europe not to target tech companies in response to US tariffs tied to the Greenland dispute.
Speaking at Davos, he said going after tech would be a particularly self-defeating way for Europe to retaliate, and could end up hurting European economies more than helping.
Why Meta cares about this
Kaplan pointed out that Meta's platforms help millions of small businesses in Europe find customers and create jobs.
He warned that if governments keep escalating with new tariffs or restrictions, it could trigger a "retaliatory spiral"—basically, everyone loses.
Who is Joel Kaplan?
As of January 21, 2026, Joel Kaplan was Meta's Chief Global Affairs officer.
Before joining Meta, he worked in US politics and served under President George W. Bush.
At Meta, he's known for supporting right-leaning news outlets like Breitbart News and The Daily Caller.