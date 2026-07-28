Metalic Technoforge opens at ₹87 on NSE, 13% above ₹77

The IPO got a lot of attention, being nearly six times oversubscribed between July 21-23 and raising about ₹50 crore.

Most of the funds will go into building and upgrading manufacturing facilities in Rajkot, plus some will help pay off loans and cover general business needs.

Metalic Technoforge makes precision parts for cars, tractors, and construction machines, aiming to expand both in India and abroad with this fresh investment.