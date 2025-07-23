Next Article
Meta's $300 million bet on researchers shakes up OpenAI's landscape
Meta is making big moves in AI by offering over $300 million across four years to more than 10 leading OpenAI researchers.
The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, wants to boost its own AI game—especially in artificial general intelligence (AGI)—by bringing in the brains behind major models like GPT.
The goal? Strengthen Meta's position while shaking up the competition.
Meta's moves have caused 'Brain drain' at Open
Meta's aggressive hiring has triggered a "Brain Drain" at OpenAI, even causing them to pause some operations, according to reports.
With former OpenAI talent now at Meta and no new chief scientist named yet, the balance of power in the AI industry is shifting fast—and Meta looks determined to lead the next phase of innovation.