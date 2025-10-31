Meta's $30B bond sale fuels AI push, data center expansion Business Oct 31, 2025

Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) pulled off its biggest bond sale ever—$30 billion—to fuel a massive push into artificial intelligence and build out new data centers.

The sale, handled by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and other co-managers, gives Meta more runway to ramp up its AI efforts over the next few years.