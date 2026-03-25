Meta's bold pay strategy: Executives only rewarded for future success
Business
Meta just handed out special stock units and options to senior leaders such as CFO Susan Li and CTO Andrew Bosworth.
The catch? These rewards only pay off if Meta hits some pretty ambitious goals, tying executive pay directly to the company's future performance.
As a Meta spokesperson put it, it's a "big bet" on their leadership.
Retaining top talent while ensuring leaders are focused on long-term wins
By linking these big rewards to future success, Meta wants its top team focused on long-term wins that benefit everyone, including shareholders.
This move is intended to help retain top talent, so keeping key people motivated and retaining them is an explicit aim.
It's all about making sure leaders are in it for the journey and the results.