Meta's El Paso data center financing priced at 7.5% interest

Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is pouring more money into building its AI infrastructure. But it's getting pricier to do so.

Just to build a new data center in El Paso, Texas, Sopaipilla Investor, a holding company tied to the project, issued $12.55 billion in notes at a steep 7.5% interest rate on July 27.

That's way higher than last year and highlights how expensive it's getting for tech companies to fund big AI projects.