'Meta's ex-director to launch consumer brands in India'
Business
After nearly 20 years in the US tech scene, Nithin Hassan has left his director role at Meta and moved back to Bengaluru.
He's now diving into India's buzzing startup world, aiming to launch consumer brands and mentorship platforms that tackle real urban challenges, a big leap from his steady big tech career.
Hassan's global tech journey
Hassan isn't new to innovation: he's worked at Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, leading projects in AI infrastructure and global expansion.
His experience building tech for AR and VR and improving cloud platforms like AWS gives him a strong edge as he starts fresh in India.
For young founders watching the startup space, his return is a reminder that global experience can help shape local change.