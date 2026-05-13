Meta's mouse-tracking tool raises worker fears amid planned layoffs

US employees distribute flyers opposing tool

To fight back, workers have been handing out flyers in US offices with messages like "Don't want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory?" and "Don't want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory?"

They're urging colleagues to sign a petition against the program.

While Meta says the tool is needed for better AI, staff feel their job security is taking a back seat, and tensions between automation and employee concerns are definitely rising.