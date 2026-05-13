Meta's mouse-tracking tool raises worker fears amid planned layoffs
Meta is rolling out a new mouse-tracking tool that monitors clicks, keyboard activity, and even grabs app screenshots to train its AI.
Employees are worried this tech could help build AI that eventually replaces their jobs, especially since Meta is planning to lay off around 8,000 people starting May 20.
US employees distribute flyers opposing tool
To fight back, workers have been handing out flyers in US offices with messages like "Don't want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory?" and "Don't want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory?"
They're urging colleagues to sign a petition against the program.
While Meta says the tool is needed for better AI, staff feel their job security is taking a back seat, and tensions between automation and employee concerns are definitely rising.