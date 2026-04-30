Meta's revenue rises 33% but investors worry over $145B AI
Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, just posted a huge 33% revenue boost this past quarter.
But even with revenue up, the stock dropped over 7%: investors are uneasy about Meta's plans to spend more than $145 billion this year, mostly on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Mark Zuckerberg pointed out that rising costs for things like memory chips are making it tough, thanks to a global supply crunch.
Meta expands AI, plans staff cuts
To stay ahead in AI, Meta is bringing in new talent like Alexandr Wang and rolling out tools like Muse Spark. Their AI now powers content recommendations and even translates videos automatically.
After losing big on the metaverse in the past, they are betting these moves will pay off.
They are also planning to cut about 10% of staff and offer buyouts as they try to run leaner. Chief Financial Officer Susan Li says these changes should help keep costs down while making Meta stronger in the long run.