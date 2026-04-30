Meta's revenue rises 33% but investors worry over $145B AI

Meta expands AI, plans staff cuts

To stay ahead in AI, Meta is bringing in new talent like Alexandr Wang and rolling out tools like Muse Spark. Their AI now powers content recommendations and even translates videos automatically.

After losing big on the metaverse in the past, they are betting these moves will pay off.

They are also planning to cut about 10% of staff and offer buyouts as they try to run leaner. Chief Financial Officer Susan Li says these changes should help keep costs down while making Meta stronger in the long run.