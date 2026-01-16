Metro stations make home loan repayment easier, says new study
Turns out, living close to a metro station isn't just about easy commutes—it can actually help you stay on top of your home loan EMIs.
A working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) found that people near metro stations save money on transport, which means more cash in hand and better chances of paying loans on time.
Metro networks boost financial stability
The study looked at Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and noticed that neighborhoods with metro access had fewer missed mortgage payments—Delhi saw delinquencies drop by 4.42%.
Expanding metros doesn't just cut down car use; it also makes households more financially stable and reduces credit risks.
The report suggests future metro projects should factor in these big-picture money benefits.