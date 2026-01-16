Metro stations make home loan repayment easier, says new study Business Jan 16, 2026

Turns out, living close to a metro station isn't just about easy commutes—it can actually help you stay on top of your home loan EMIs.

A working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) found that people near metro stations save money on transport, which means more cash in hand and better chances of paying loans on time.