Metropolitan Police told to restart search after Palantir deal blocked
Business
London's Metropolitan Police has been told to restart its hunt for a long-term misconduct-detection tech provider, after a deal with US firm Palantir was blocked over ethical worries and lack of competition.
The move is meant to keep things fair and transparent: no shortcuts or questionable contracts.
Palantir pilot extended amid court challenge
To avoid gaps while searching for new options, the current Palantir pilot will run for another year, with flexibility built in.
Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams says the system has helped flag misconduct and welfare issues, leading to several cases under review.
Meanwhile, Palantir is challenging the rejection in court, and Mayor Sadiq Khan supports tech use but isn't commenting further due to ongoing legal action.