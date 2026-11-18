MEXC ends Visa-linked global card after 3rd-party issuer changes
MEXC is ending its Visa-linked Global Card service starting November 18, 2026.
The card, which let users spend USDT through Apple Pay and Google Pay, is being discontinued just months after launch due to modifications made by its third-party card issuer.
Global card move follows FinCEN order
If you have funds left on your Global Card, make sure to withdraw them before the deadline.
Any unclaimed money will be recorded by MEXC on November 21, 2026, at 15:30 UTC and will be credited to your Spot wallet within three business days of the snapshot.
This move follows a US FinCEN order labeling MEXC as a foreign financial institution of principal money laundering concern in relation to Russian illicit finance and $16.7 billion in illegal transactions, with the order set to become effective on December 10, 2026.