If you have funds left on your Global Card, make sure to withdraw them before the deadline.

Any unclaimed money will be recorded by MEXC on November 21, 2026, at 15:30 UTC and will be credited to your Spot wallet within three business days of the snapshot.

This move follows a US FinCEN order labeling MEXC as a foreign financial institution of principal money laundering concern in relation to Russian illicit finance and $16.7 billion in illegal transactions, with the order set to become effective on December 10, 2026.