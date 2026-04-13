Miami judge dismisses Donald Trump's $10 billion WSJ defamation suit
Business
Donald Trump's massive $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal just got dismissed by a Miami federal judge.
The case was about claims that Trump sent a "lewd" letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday, but the judge said Trump's team didn't show the Journal acted with "actual malice," a key requirement for public figures trying to win defamation cases.
Miami judge allows Trump amended suit
Even though things didn't go Trump's way this time, the judge is letting him try again with an amended lawsuit if he wants.
Adding to the drama, House Democrats released the actual letter last fall, including a hand-drawn sketch that was only mentioned before, which made things even more complicated for Trump's case.