MIC Electronics shares soar 30% in September on GST cut
MIC Electronics shares soared over 8% on Tuesday, capping a 30% rise this month.
The boost comes right after the government dropped GST on LED products from 28% to 18%, making MIC's displays and lighting solutions more competitive—and likely giving their profits a lift.
Contract with railways, Q1 results
Adding to the good news, MIC just landed a ₹1.73 crore contract with South Central and Northern Railways for LED installations.
Their revenue for April-June 2025 reached ₹11.75 crore, up from ₹10.93 crore last year, though net profit dipped slightly to ₹1.67 crore from ₹1.97 crore in Q1 FY25.