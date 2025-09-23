Pavna Industries bounces back after 3-day losing streak

Pavna makes key auto parts like ignition switches and fuel tank caps for big names such as Bajaj Auto , Honda , and TVS Motor. Just earlier this month (September 1), they did a 1:10 stock split to make their shares easier to buy and sell.

The company just signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu to build a new plant at Future Mobility Park, aiming to ramp up production and grow its presence in the auto sector.

Even though Pavna's stock dropped 20% over the past year, it's still delivered over 100% returns in the last three years—a reminder that growth stories can have ups and downs.