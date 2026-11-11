Michael Burry backs NVIDIA despite Jensen Huang affair, $430bn loss

Michael Burry, the investor who correctly predicted the 2008 US housing crisis, still thinks NVIDIA is a "heck of a trade," even after its CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with someone suspected of being a Chinese spy.

That news sent NVIDIA's value down by $430 billion in just two days, but Burry believes the company itself won't be seriously affected and has sold his December 2026 puts on NVIDIA and Palantir entirely to avoid rapid time-based decay, while pulling back on exposures across the portfolio.