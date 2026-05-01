Michael Burry warns AI investment mirrors 1999 dot-com bubble

Burry cites 38% debt, $700B AI

Burry points out that both the AI boom and the dot-com era are fueled by risky debt and tons of venture capital cash.

High-yield debt is now at 38%, almost matching levels from back then.

He also calls out how investors are backing unprofitable AI companies more than ever, with tech giants set to spend $700 billion on AI development this year alone.

Even though some people have dismissed his warnings before, Burry isn't backing down: he believes these signs could mean trouble ahead for the market.