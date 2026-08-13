Michael Chiang says Foxconn will boost 2026 spending over 30%
Foxconn, the tech giant behind your favorite gadgets, is stepping up its game in AI and worldwide operations.
Rotating chief executive officer Michael Chiang says they are boosting spending by over 30% for 2026, pouring funds into AI servers, AI racks, and liquid cooling equipment to keep everything running smoothly.
Foxconn mass production starts in Q3
Starting in the third quarter of 2026, Foxconn will mass-produce its new AI racks, with shipments slated to begin in the fourth quarter, expecting shipments to more than double compared to last year.
They already own over 40% of the global AI server market, but are aiming for a cool 50%.
Plus, they are expanding manufacturing in Taiwan, the US Mexico, and Vietnam. Their Japanese chip facility is running at over 90% capacity.
Foxconn is clearly betting big on the future of tech.