Michael Chiang says Foxconn will boost 2026 spending over 30%

Starting in the third quarter of 2026, Foxconn will mass-produce its new AI racks, with shipments slated to begin in the fourth quarter, expecting shipments to more than double compared to last year.

They already own over 40% of the global AI server market, but are aiming for a cool 50%.

Plus, they are expanding manufacturing in Taiwan, the US Mexico, and Vietnam. Their Japanese chip facility is running at over 90% capacity.

Foxconn is clearly betting big on the future of tech.