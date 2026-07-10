Michael Dell jokes 'Dellicopter' to President Trump at White House
Business
Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell had a lighthearted moment with President Donald Trump at a recent White House event, joking, "Sir, we don't have a helicopter," then adding, "We have a Dellicopter."
The off-the-cuff comment was caught on a hot mic and quickly went viral for its clever wordplay.
Sikorsky funds $5 million-$6 million White House helipad
Trump's concerns about Marine One helicopters damaging the White House lawn have been noted separately from Dell's quip.
To fix the issue, Sikorsky (part of Lockheed Martin) is funding a $5 million to $6 million granite helipad so future landings won't wreck the grass.
Lockheed Martin confirmed it's backing this National Park Service project and says everything's above board with federal rules.