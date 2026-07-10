Michael Dell jokes 'Dellicopter' to President Trump at White House

Sikorsky funds $5 million-$6 million White House helipad

Trump's concerns about Marine One helicopters damaging the White House lawn have been noted separately from Dell's quip.

To fix the issue, Sikorsky (part of Lockheed Martin) is funding a $5 million to $6 million granite helipad so future landings won't wreck the grass.

Lockheed Martin confirmed it's backing this National Park Service project and says everything's above board with federal rules.